In the battle of the wingers, Jacob Kiraz has edged out potential bolter Mark Nawaqanitawase in the pair's final plea to be selected by Laurie Daley for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Although the Canterbury Bulldogs remain on top of the NRL ladder with another comeback win - this time against the Sydney Roosters - all eyes were on a select group of individuals as they pleaded their final case to be selected for State of Origin.

James Tedesco, Matt Burton, Spencer Leniu, Connor Watson, Max King, Lindsay Collins, Reed Mahoney, Angus Crichton, Stephen Crichton, Jacob Kiraz and Mark Nawaqanitawase have all been considered Origin candidates over the past few weeks.

In their final match before selection, Bulldogs winger Jacob Kiraz will have the upper hand over Nawaqanitawase to earn his Origin debut after another solid performance.

While most of the team has pretty much already been selected, Daley made it known throughout the week that the wing position was one of the positions that have yet to be chosen with Brian To'o, and Zac Lomax the others in contention.

Meanwhile, Matt Burton has pushed his case to at least be named in the squad and potentially be used as the utility option off the interchange bench after scoring the match-winner.

Since returning from injury, Kiraz has continued on from his career-best season that saw him named in the 2024 Pacific Championships for Australia before being a late withdrawal due to injury.

In his final outing before New South Wales and Queensland name their squads, Kiraz had another solid performance with over 150 running metres, to go with five tackle busts, three offloads and a line-break that opened up the club's comeback in the second-half.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't (have those Origin aspirations)," Kiraz told Zero Tackle recently.

"I've always dreamed of it as a kid. When you're playing first-grade you have other goals which is a good thing and yeah I obviously want to put on that jumper.

"I know I won't let the state down, but whenever the time's right, I know it's all in God's timing at the end of the day, and I'm ready."

Likely to be ruled out of contention due to multiple handling errors under the high-ball, Nawaqanitawase still showed that he is a future Origin prospect and is set to get the nod in the coming years as he gains more experience.

Only nine matches into his career, he crossed for a double including a 'Try of the Year' candidate, provided a great flick pass to Robert Toia who scored a try (later overturned by The Bunker) and backed up his attacking effort with solid defence, chasing down Connor Tracey and forcing a drop-out.

Returning to the field after a prolonged absence due to injury, Lindsay Collins will also come into consideration but for the QLD Maroons after scoring a try and running around ten metres per hit-up off the interchange bench.