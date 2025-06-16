Canterbury Bulldogs duo Josh Curran and Jake Turpin have both avoided suspensions despite being charged over high shots during the club's tight win against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday afternoon.

Both players may have been lucky to only receive Grade 1 careless high tackle charges given the nature of the tackles.

Curran was charged for his first half shot - just minutes before the game was paused due to lightning in the vicinity of Accor Stadium - on Jamie Humphreys.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Curran was placed on report for a seemingly worse tackle just minutes from full time, the tackle he has been charged for was not reported by the match officials.

Against Humphreys, Curran, who has already been suspended this year, will face a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, or two matches if found guilty at the NRL judiciary.

Turpin, on the other hand, was sin binned for a high shot on Tyrone Munro where clear direct contact was made above the shoulders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the force of the tackle, and the bunker's decision to sin bin him, he will only receive a Grade 1 charge too. It being a first offence on his record means he is eligible for a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights at the judiciary and loses.

Reed Mahoney was also placed on report for dangerous contact during the game by the match officials, but the MRC elected not to charge the aggressive Bulldogs dummy half.

Curran and Turpin will have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearings to be held on Tuesday evening.