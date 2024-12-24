The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed the departures of eight players as they prepare to undergo their second block of pre-season training after the Christmas break.
While it was already confirmed that Chris Patolo (Manly Sea Eagles), Hayze Perham (Brisbane Broncos), Jeral Skelton (Wests Tigers), Josh Addo-Carr, Joash Papalii, Jordan Samrani, Kitione Kautoga (Parramatta Eels) and Poasa Faamausili (retired) had departed, two others will be joining them.
The list of players farewelled includes centre Eli Clark and forward Liam Knight.
The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrivals of Enari Tuala, Marcelo Montoya, Sitili Tupouniua and Tom Amone for next season.
It is understood that multiple NRL teams have already expressed an interest in Clark after he was told that he is no longer needed at the club due to their over-supply of outside backs in their squad.
He is set to confirm his new club in the coming weeks.
Spending the past two seasons at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Knight failed to break into the first-grade team and cement a spot in the forward pack, which saw him mainly play in the NSW Cup competition.
Continually overlooked in favour of younger players such as Kurtis Morrin, Bailey Hayward, Lipoi Hopoi, and Harry Hayes, his tenure at the club has come to an end and he remains without a team for next season.
He has previously been linked with Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos and it is understood that the South Sydney Rabbitohs were considering making a play for his services, but those rumours from August have since broken down
Bulldogs Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Connor Tracey
2. Marcelo Montoya
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Bronson Xerri
5. Jacob Kiraz
6. Matt Burton
7. Toby Sexton
8. Max King
9. Reed Mahoney
10. Samuel Hughes
11. Viliame Kikau
12. Jacob Preston
13. Kurt Mann
Interchange
14. Bailey Hayward
15. Tom Amone
16. Sitili Tupouniua
17. Josh Curran
Rest of squad
18. Karl Oloapu
19. Jack Todd
20. Ryan Sutton
21. Blake Taaffe
22. Jake Turpin
23. Blake Wilson
24. Mitchell Woods
25. Daniel Suluka-Fifita
26. Jaeman Salmon
27. Harry Hayes
28. Drew Hutchison
29. Kurtis Morrin
30. Enari Tuala
2025 development list
1. Logan Spinks
2. Fanafou Seve
3. Lipoi Hopoi
4. Sosaia Alatini
5. Joseph O'Neill
6. Jonathan Sua
