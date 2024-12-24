The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed the departures of eight players as they prepare to undergo their second block of pre-season training after the Christmas break.

While it was already confirmed that Chris Patolo (Manly Sea Eagles), Hayze Perham (Brisbane Broncos), Jeral Skelton (Wests Tigers), Josh Addo-Carr, Joash Papalii, Jordan Samrani, Kitione Kautoga (Parramatta Eels) and Poasa Faamausili (retired) had departed, two others will be joining them.

The list of players farewelled includes centre Eli Clark and forward Liam Knight.

The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrivals of Enari Tuala, Marcelo Montoya, Sitili Tupouniua and Tom Amone for next season.

It is understood that multiple NRL teams have already expressed an interest in Clark after he was told that he is no longer needed at the club due to their over-supply of outside backs in their squad.

He is set to confirm his new club in the coming weeks.

Spending the past two seasons at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Knight failed to break into the first-grade team and cement a spot in the forward pack, which saw him mainly play in the NSW Cup competition.

Continually overlooked in favour of younger players such as Kurtis Morrin, Bailey Hayward, Lipoi Hopoi, and Harry Hayes, his tenure at the club has come to an end and he remains without a team for next season.

He has previously been linked with Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos and it is understood that the South Sydney Rabbitohs were considering making a play for his services, but those rumours from August have since broken down

Bulldogs Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Connor Tracey

2. Marcelo Montoya

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Bronson Xerri

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Matt Burton

7. Toby Sexton

8. Max King

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Samuel Hughes

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Jacob Preston

13. Kurt Mann

Interchange

14. Bailey Hayward

15. Tom Amone

16. Sitili Tupouniua

17. Josh Curran

Rest of squad

18. Karl Oloapu

19. Jack Todd

20. Ryan Sutton

21. Blake Taaffe

22. Jake Turpin

23. Blake Wilson

24. Mitchell Woods

25. Daniel Suluka-Fifita

26. Jaeman Salmon

27. Harry Hayes

28. Drew Hutchison

29. Kurtis Morrin

30. Enari Tuala

2025 development list

1. Logan Spinks

2. Fanafou Seve

3. Lipoi Hopoi

4. Sosaia Alatini

5. Joseph O'Neill

6. Jonathan Sua

Do you have a story for Zero Tackle? Message 0426 390 675 or email ethan.lee.chalk@zerodigital.com.au