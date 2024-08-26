Wayne Bennett's arrival as head coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs could potentially see a former Bunnies player return back to the club.

Granted a release from his contract with the Rabbitohs in the middle of last season to join the Bulldogs, Liam Knight has failed to break into the first-grade team and cement a spot in the forward pack.

Continually overlooked in favour of younger players such as Kurtis Morrin, Bailey Hayward, Lipoi Hopoi, and Harry Hayes, his tenure at the club is likely to end as he remains off-contract at the end of the season.

With a potential exit from Belmore looming, another door has opened up. Unsigned, he is reportedly catching the eye of Wayne Bennett due to their shared history and ability to add valuable experience to any roster.

Speaking on SEN's 1170 NRL Crunch Time, The Sydney Morning Herald's Adrian Proszenko revealed that Canterbury Bulldogs forward Liam Knight could potentially soon find himself at his former team - South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"I have just heard a whisper too that South Sydney are considering making a play for Liam Knight, who's off-contract and also plays for the club before," Proszenko said.

"He's got a little bit of history with Wayne Bennet, so that could make sense."

This isn't the first time Knight has been linked with an exit from the Bulldogs.

Less than a month ago, Wide World of Sports reported that Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos tried to sign him, but those rumours haven't surfaced since.

Making his NRL debut for the Manly Sea Eagles back in 2016, the front-rower has made 83 first-grade appearances to date, with 66 of those coming with the Rabbitohs from 2019 to 2023.

Classified as a journeyman, he has also spent time with the Sydney Roosters (2017) and Canberra Raiders (2017-18). He inked a three-year contract with the former but would end up being released before playing a single match.