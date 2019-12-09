Canterbury are confident of striking a new deal with off-contract skipper Josh Jackson, as reported by Fox Sports.

There had been talks that the 28-year old could on the search for a new club, however, Bulldogs boss Andrew Hill allayed those fears.

“Clearly Josh is not looking to leave the Bulldogs and the Bulldogs don’t see him playing for anyone else,” Hill told AAP.

Hill added that groin and hip surgery had delayed contract talks from progressing earlier.

“So that delayed things, but we’ll regroup shortly and try and bring it to a head in the next couple of weeks,” Hill said.

Canterbury are also in the process of trying to secure salary cap compensation for injured star Kieran Foran, with doctors confirming last month he was expected to miss at least six months.

The club will apply for a maximum of $350,000 of salary cap relief and seek clarification around the insurance.

“Now that (the surgeon has) had the follow-up consultation with Kieran, he’s been able to confirm with us the damage in writing now,” Hill said.

“This week we’ll start to work with the relevant stakeholders being the NRL and the insurance company to put all our claims in.

“It’s a bit premature to work out exactly what the outcome is at the moment.

“We’re looking at least 6-9 months at the moment, so we’re looking to the NRL to get a positive outcome around salary cap relief and also the insurance claim.”