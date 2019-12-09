Canterbury are confident of striking a new deal with off-contract skipper Josh Jackson, as reported by Fox Sports.
There had been talks that the 28-year old could on the search for a new club, however, Bulldogs boss Andrew Hill allayed those fears.
“Clearly Josh is not looking to leave the Bulldogs and the Bulldogs don’t see him playing for anyone else,” Hill told AAP.
Hill added that groin and hip surgery had delayed contract talks from progressing earlier.
“So that delayed things, but we’ll regroup shortly and try and bring it to a head in the next couple of weeks,” Hill said.
Canterbury are also in the process of trying to secure salary cap compensation for injured star Kieran Foran, with doctors confirming last month he was expected to miss at least six months.
The club will apply for a maximum of $350,000 of salary cap relief and seek clarification around the insurance.
“Now that (the surgeon has) had the follow-up consultation with Kieran, he’s been able to confirm with us the damage in writing now,” Hill said.
“This week we’ll start to work with the relevant stakeholders being the NRL and the insurance company to put all our claims in.
“It’s a bit premature to work out exactly what the outcome is at the moment.
“We’re looking at least 6-9 months at the moment, so we’re looking to the NRL to get a positive outcome around salary cap relief and also the insurance claim.”
They should be compensated, Foran should see Burgesss doctor
It all depends on the club they play for. If the NRL favours the club, they’ll get it . If not, forget it.
Perhaps Foran could get a traineeship with the Dogs admin office at $300K + per season.
Souths should be chasing proven hard men like Jackson to toughen up the week pack they possess with his brutal all round game, not the skinny kid Arrow from the party venue on the Goldy Coast.
Im sure the dogs will get cap relief for foran. After all the now NRL CEO used to be the dogs CEO. Nah surely that wouldn’t happen.
Could never imagine Jackson playing anywhere else, bulldog through and through.