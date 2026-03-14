Bronson Xerri has reportedly requested an immediate release from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. \n\nReports suggest he has become unhappy after being shifted to right centre this season. He was switched with Captain Stephen Crichton who now plays on the left edge.\n\nXerri joined the Bulldogs in 2024, coming back from a four-year drug suspension. \n\nThe 25-year-old played for the Bulldogs in their opening match in Las Vegas, where they defeated the Dragons. \n\nHe has been a consistent member of their back line for the past two years. \n\nThe club is expected to approve his request if it is formally lodged.