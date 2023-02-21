Having only achieved 12 wins in his 54 NRL career games, Canterbury Bulldogs utility back Jake Averillo is aiming to sing the team song more and more heading into the new season.

The young back is hopeful that the new acquisitions in both the playing and coaching departments can lead to him reaching the NRL finals for the first time in his career.

Speaking to Code Sports, Averillo discussed the impact of new coach Cameron Ciraldo, the winning mentality and the right-hand side combination he has with Jacob Kiraz.

"It's a much better feeling around the club. Our group's a lot tighter I feel, probably the closest it‘s been in the past couple of years," he said regarding the mindset of the playing group.

"It's a tough environment to be in when you're not winning. Winning solves a lot of problems."

"A big focus for us this pre-season has been our connection and I think it's working. That goes a long way, you look at Penrith for the last couple of years, how close they are and the success they‘ve had."

"It's pretty exciting to see what we're building. I feel like when the club‘s going good, the community is also going good."

The 22-year-old began his career at the Bulldogs in the wing role and spent time in the halves, but has slowly moved into the centres and fullback role. With the new signing of Hayze Perham this off-season, Averillo will have to contend with the likes of Paul Alamoti and Braidon Burns for the centre spot.

Although he doesn't know what position he will fill yet, he is more than happy to play wherever Ciraldo needs him. During the pre-season challenge, he's featured almost exclusively on the right edge inside Jacob Kiraz.

Both juniors from the Western Suburbs of Sydney, the two have created a great bond with each other.

"We've got a pretty good combo there, he's a really good player, pretty unorthodox."

"I don't even think he knows what he's doing. I've always got to be ready for anything."

Off-contract at the end of the season, he will need to impress Ciraldo if he is to receive a contract extension. However, Averillo is not worried and is instead confident he can arise to every opportunity he is given.

"If I'm playing good footy I'm sure there will be a contract coming my way. That just takes all the worry off my mind."