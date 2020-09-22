The Canterbury Bulldogs have announced eight list changes for the 2021 NRL season.

Aiden Tolman, Kieran Foran, Marcelo Montoya, Kerrod Holland, Jack Cogger, Sauaso Sue, Tim Lafai and Isaiah Tass will all depart the club at season’s end.

The club thanked the players for their contributions in a statement on bulldogs.com.au.

“This weekend the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs will say thanks and farewell to eight players at the club’s final home game of the 2020 season with Aiden Tolman, Kieran Foran, Marcelo Montoya, Kerrod Holland, Jack Cogger, Sauaso Sue, Tim Lafai and Isaiah Tass all leaving the Bulldogs at season’s end,” the statement reads.

“Everyone at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs would like to wish the eight players all the best for the future and thank them for their contribution and the impact they have made at the club.”