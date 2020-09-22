The Canterbury Bulldogs have announced eight list changes for the 2021 NRL season.
Aiden Tolman, Kieran Foran, Marcelo Montoya, Kerrod Holland, Jack Cogger, Sauaso Sue, Tim Lafai and Isaiah Tass will all depart the club at season’s end.
The club thanked the players for their contributions in a statement on bulldogs.com.au.
“This weekend the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs will say thanks and farewell to eight players at the club’s final home game of the 2020 season with Aiden Tolman, Kieran Foran, Marcelo Montoya, Kerrod Holland, Jack Cogger, Sauaso Sue, Tim Lafai and Isaiah Tass all leaving the Bulldogs at season’s end,” the statement reads.
“Everyone at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs would like to wish the eight players all the best for the future and thank them for their contribution and the impact they have made at the club.”
Looking at the other sporting codes NBL, A League and the continued expansion of the game we should be doing the same.
These players being let go from arguably one of the worst teams in he comp are still solid first grade players. There needs to be more teams added. There is 100% enough talent to go around. Tolman, Lafai, Foran. Look at the super league and all the Aussies entering Lachlan Coote, Blake Austin, Aiden Sezer, Kevin Naiqama, David Mead, Jackson Hastings, Albert Kelly, etc etc
I mean you could probably make 2/3 teams out of players not playing first grade next year that would make a competitive team. Add to that a couple teams being able to buy players from other clubs, players who could go to become superstars in bigger roles (Nicho Hynes, Jason Saab, Billy Magoulas, Jack Hetherington, etc etc)
Especially now that the under 20’s isn’t there. You just spent all time money and time developing players and improving the game only for more players to leave to the super league. At this point your just making the super league a better competition and stopping the growth of rugby league.
Remember when the junior Warriors won like 2 comps in a row and went to three straight finals. All that talent had to leave for other opportunities a lot ending up in the super league. Why not add another NZ back then give these kids which are obviously talented enough a chance and continue to provide that pathway. Keep the under 20s alive which gets more kids and fans.
Being a young kiwi I see a lot of talented school kids play Union all through under 6’s all the way up to high school and right at the end of high school they get given the opportunity to play league and if lucky you can get a trail for a NRL team, but with no Under 20’s it means even less opportunities and more people obviously choosing union or sevens or touch etc