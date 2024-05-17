The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed a contract extension and upgrade for youngster Kurtis Morrin.

The club confirmed on Friday afternoon that he would both be elevated to the club's Top 30 squad, effective immediately, and have an option activated by the club in his deal that would see him remain in blue and white until at least the end of 2025.

A forward who has provided plenty for the Bulldogs in recent times, Morrin's role at the club is likely to increase as he continues to develop.

Morrin played his junior rugby league for the Moorebank Rams in the local area.

"Kurtis is exactly the type of person we want in our Club," Bulldogs head coach Cameron Ciraldo said in a statement confirming the news.

"He's a guy our players love playing with because of his whole-hearted approach to the game and his commitment to our Bulldogs family.

"He is a local junior who's come through our system and has earned this opportunity through hard work and determination."

Listed as a lock but versatile in the forward pack, Morrin has made seven appearances for the club this year, all coming off the bench where he has averaged 60 metres per game and added eight tackle breaks, with his career tally of matches now sitting on 22 since his debut in late 2022.

Morrin was the club's Jersey Flegg player of the year in 2021 before advancing to reserve grade and onto the NRL.