Less than a week before the start of the 2025 NRL Finals, the Canterbury Bulldogs have been dealt a significant blow with two stars set to miss out on next week's match against the Melbourne Storm, and one to miss the entirety of the finals.

Already with first-grade regulars Harry Hayes and Jacob Kiraz, the Bulldogs will be without centre Bronson Xerri after he left the field with a concussion.

He will now undergo the NRL's mandatory stand-down concussion protocols, making him ineligible for selection.

Meanwhile, winger Marcelo Montoya suffered an ankle injury and will undergo scans to determine the severity.

Reports suggest however that his season is over.

Extremely unlikely to feature next week, Cameron Ciraldo admitted post-match that it doesn't look great for the former New Zealand Warriors outside back.

"Not looking great for Marcelo...will get a scan tonight. He's in a fair bit of pain," Ciraldo said during his post-match press conference.

The departing Blake Wilson and rookie Jethro Rinakama loom as the obvious contenders to replace the duo, which will see Enari Tuala transition back into the centres.

"Progressing well but next week could be a bit of a stretch," Ciraldo added on a possible return of Jacob Kiraz, who is estimated to be sidelined for a few more weeks.

Back-rower Viliame Kikau also underwent a HIA but returned to the field, while five-eighth Matt Burton looked to have sustained a shoulder injury but remained playing until full-time.