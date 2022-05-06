Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Jeremy Marshall-King has reportedly thrown himself on the open market, seeing the writing on the wall for his future at Belmore.

Reed Mahoney's arrival is set to displace Marshall-King out of the starting 13 at Belmore, and with the 26-year-old hooker off-contract at the end of the year, reports now suggest he wants out.

Marshall-King, who has played 84 first-grade games and will finish the season on 100 if he doesn't miss any games, has proven himself to be an NRL-quality hooker.

That said, the Bulldogs are pinning plenty of hopes on Mahoney being the missing link next season following his shift away from the Parramatta Eels.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, the hooker is seeking interest from all of the Dolphins, St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors.

Already scoring two tries this season and having a running game to go with it - having 17 tackle breaks to his name in this season's eight games - Marshall-King was once a half who has transitioned into the number nine role.

It's likely Marshall-King could still hold a bench spot at Canterbury next year given his ability to play in the halves, however, it's also incredibly unlikely he would hang around to see that happen as Mahoney's understudy.

Mahoney is an 80-minute player and Canterbury are yet to be linked with offering Marshall-King a new deal as they attempt to work out their already bloated and stretched salary cap.

The Dolphins' interest in Marshall-King is hardly a surprise given Wayne Bennett's ability to take middle of the road players to the next level, but also the fact they are yet to sign a dummy half.

They missed out on Brandon Smith, Reed Mahoney and Apisai Koroisau earlier this year before they signed with the Roosters, Bulldogs and Tigers respectively in the dummy half merry go round.

It's understood the Dolphins have also inquired about Sam Verrills at the Roosters, who will fall down the pecking order following the arrival of Smith.

The Dragons are understood to be interested in Verrills as well, with the club desperate to sign back up to Andrew McCullough, with a view to an eventual permanent take over, so their interest in Marshall-King isn't surprising.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have Wayde Egan as their starting hooker and have been linked with a move to bring in Sydney Roosters back up option Freddy Lussick in the past few days.