The Sydney Roosters are reportedly weighing up a double release for both Ronald Volkman and Freddy Lussick to take up contracts with the New Zealand Warriors.

Volkman has already been signed by the Warriors from the beginning of the 2023 season, while Lussick has been on the outer at the tri-colours to begin the season and will only fall further down the queue with the arrival of Brandon Smith at the beginning of 2023.

Lussick is off-contract at the end of the season but was used by the club last year as they battled a crippling injury crisis, before being loaned to the St George Illawarra Dragons towards the end of the season.

While Lussick has managed 11 first-grade games, Volkman is yet to debut at the top grade - although goes to the Warriors next year as one of the top-rated prospects in the game.

Now, Channel 9s Danny Weidler is reporting both players could be wearing Warriors jumpers in the coming weeks.

Given Lussick has seemingly fallen behind even Drew Hutchison at Bondi, a change of scenery won't come as a surprise - while Volkman's early release would allow him to move into the Warriors camp before they relocate to Auckland.

It's unclear if either would be in first-grade plans for the Warriors this season, and, given Wayde Egan has been re-signed at the Auckland-based club until the end of 2024, Lussick would - at best - win a bench spot.

He is likely also caught behind Kodi Nikorima for the remainder of this season, although could be preferred to Nikorima to start if injury or suspension strikes Egan.

Volkman is likely behind Shaun Johnson and Chanel Harris-Tavita, as well as recent signing Daejarn Asi who has been kept in the first-grade stream after an excellent club debut last weekend in a come-from-behind win over the Canberra Raiders.

The Roosters are yet to make official comment.