Sydney Roosters veteran halfback Chad Townsend has revealed Jahrome Hughes would be his priority target come November 1 if he was in charge of the Perth Bears' first recruitment run.

Townsend joined Zero Tackle TV to talk through who the Bears should be chasing for their inaugural spine ahead of the 2027 NRL season, when they join the competition.

The Bears, under the coaching of Mal Meninga, will have more than $12 million to spend, but will need to overcome the same hurdles the Dolphins did ahead of their entry into the competition in 2023, when a struggle to sign marquee talent was evident.

The Bears have the added problem of players needing to relocate to the other side of the country.

"I think it's probably 50-50. You'll see some guys who are more settled here on the east coast, especially in Sydney, obviously south-east Queensland as well," Townsend said.

"There will be guys who are more open to moving though.

"It all comes down to where they are at in their careers. Whether they are a bit younger, or a bit older, or they are open [to moving]. The biggest thing that Perth has is $12 million. A full salary cap.

"We saw with the Dolphins that they probably paid overs to get players to the club, but in my opinion it paid off for them."

The spine will be critical for the Bears to build.

The Dolphins chased a number of players but fell short for a number of the top talents despite having Wayne Bennett as coach, with their eventual first spine seeing Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow at fullback, Isaiya Katoa at five-eighth, Sean O'Sullivan at halfback and Jeremy Marshall-King at hooker.

Three of those players are still in the first-choice spine for the Dolphins in 2025 as the club continue their hunt for a first finals campaign.

Townsend said it was halfback where the Bears needed to focus their energies though, and that Jahrome Hughes should be the player they chase.

"I said it before, I think halfback is the highest order of priority for Perth, to bring in a guy who is our starting seven, you're our general, we are going to base the way we attack around you and your strengths," Townsend said.

"It's a no-brainer to go at Jahrome Hughes. He is a Dally M Medallist, he is a walk up halfback for the Kiwis, but obviously there is no doubt he is going to want to be retained by the Melbourne Storm, so that's going to be a challenge."

Hughes is the wrong side of 30, but Townsend said age shouldn't be a factor when considering halfbacks.

"I think for halves, speaking personally, ever since I turned 30, I think I played some of my best football when I was at the Cowboys," Townsend said.

"You see a lot of other halves, Adam Reynolds, Kieran Foran, multiple other guys who are over 30 and played some really good football. I think the halfback position, age kind of needs to go out the window a little bit.

"Daly Cherry-Evans is another one. I don't think age is a factor when targetting halves."

The current Rooster also said the fullback gig would be a crucial decision for the Bears, and suggested William Kennedy, who is off-contract at the end of this year but likely to only receive a small offer from the Sharks owing to contract pressures, could see him land a role at the Bears.

"The Will Kennedy situation is an odd one. He is someone who has been at the top of the Dally M leaderboard for the first half of the season," Townsend said.

"He is still off-contract for next year.

"From what I understand, Cronulla's salary cap situation isn't that great and their offer to him is only a small one.

"I guess for Will, most teams already have their fullback for next season. If he stays on that one-year deal at Cronulla, probably on a little less money, there is no doubt he will be the starting fullback and then that will allow him to negotiate with Perth.

"I think he'll be a great fit for Perth."

Five-eighth and hooker are potentially looking like the positions with less options available for the Bears.

Townsend said at number six, they should look at either Tyran Wishart or Sandon Smith, who could leave their current clubs at Melbourne and the Roosters for more opportunities.

"I think Tyran Wishart is consistent at NRL level, has played multiple positions, but at what point does he think he can cement himself as a five-eighth?" Townsend said.

"I think the Perth Bears will offer that opportunity for him to potentially take.

"Sandon Smith, he is off-contract at the end of next season. There is no doubt he could fit over there as well, moving to a team where you're wanted there to offer a longer-term deal to say hey, you're our guy, we see you as part of our plan, part of the future, I think that's going to be a really appealing thing for players.

"I think both of them fit into that six role for Perth really nicely."

Number nine may see the most variation in strategy, with Townsend suggesting the club could sign two or three younger players and leave the team to be run through Jahrome Hughes.

Townsend doesn't believe the Bears will be able to sign both Hughes and Harry Grant, who is also off-contract at the Storm at the end of the year.

"We spoke about Jahrome Hughes before. They aren't going to get Hughes and Harry Grant. I don't see that happening," Townsend said.

"Blayke Brailey probably headlines the list of off-contract hookers.

"There are others too. Lachlan Croker, Sam Verrills, Billy Walters. I think hooker is a position where there is a lot of supply.

"Most teams play two hookers.

"If you don't get a Harry Grant, a Blayke Brailey, a top-tier hooker, I think you can fill this position with someone a little bit potentially lower on experience with a younger age and a brighter outlook.

"You might be able to bring in a committee, two or three guys competing for a position and let the team run through Jahrome Hughes."

