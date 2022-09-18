Details of a Red Hill rift have emerged, and this one is a little bigger than Tyson Gamble and Kevin Walters' mini-feud.

Following the late season capitulation that saw Brisbane lose six of their last seven matches, the in-fighting at the Broncos seems to have broken out over the past month, resulting in the axing of Terry Matterson and resignation of Steve Walters from the club.

However, there's a bigger rift at play.

The Courier Mail has revealed the abyss between head coach Kevin Walters and football operations chief, Ben Ikin.

The latter was reportedly frozen out from important football department decisions late into the season, intentionally kept at distance from Walters and his decision making.

Brisbane held peace talks between the duo to fix their issues, with Walters telling the publication that he needs to be better himself if they are to improve.

"Ben is new to the club, he came in at the back end of last year and we are working well together," Walters told The Courier Mail.

“Can things be better with him? Yes, everything in the club can be better.

“I need to be better myself and Ben needs to be better.

“I don’t have a major issue with him. I’m very clear on what needs to happen and I’m very clear on wanting to take the club forward.

“The NRL head coach is the hub of a football department. In my 20 years of working at successful football clubs like the Broncos, Storm and even Canberra when I won a premiership there, the coach, CEO and chairman carry the load of the club.”

Off contract at the end of next season, there is immense pressure on the head coach following their late-season collapse, however his job is certainly safe, for now, after dragging the Broncos from 15th to the cusp of a return to finals, regardless of where they sat throughout the season.

The drama is the last thing the club needs, piling on top of the Tyson Gamble comments, the Payne Haas contract situation and departing staff members, Brisbane are due for some luck.