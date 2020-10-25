New Warriors coach Nathan Brown does not believe Cameron Smith should be named the greatest player of all time.

Smith is considered by many as the most distinguished player in history, however, Brown does not believe it is fair to label one player as the greatest of all time but thinks Smith is the best player of his generation.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

“I believe that it’s generational and I say that because the way the game evolves and the way that different players and coaches learn from people in the past and then add to it…That’s how rugby league evolves or how tennis evolves or how AFL evolves,” Brown told Triple M and reported by Darcie McDonald from Fox Sports.

“My point is that in any code, I don’t believe we have the greatest.

“I believe we have the greatest of a generation and I don’t think anyone would argue that Cameron Smith is the greatest of this generation, but I think any one person being considered the greatest, a lot of their game evolved from the people and coaches before them.”

Smith is a two-time premiership captain, two-time Golden Boot winner and the first player to play 400 games.

The 38-year-old will captain Melbourne against Penrith in today’s Grand Final in what could be his final game.