Jermaine Pangai is set to link up with his brother and Bulldogs recruit Tevita Pangai Junior at Belmore for 2022.

The 17-year-old has impressed for Marsden State High throughout his junior ranks in Queensland, while he also boasts a promising career in the boxing ring.

Pangai is set to join his brother at Canterbury next week as the pair begin their tenures with the Dogs, with Tevita joining his third club this year after moving from the Broncos and joining Penrith on loan to conclude the 2021 season.

Now, according to The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio, his younger brother will join the Bulldogs' SG Ball squad, however the teenager's sights also remain set on further developing his boxing career.

.@NRL_Bulldogs sign teenage brother of Tevita Pangai Jr - Jermaine Pangai, who also wants to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games 🥊 Full story @telegraph_sport https://t.co/qzVgs4j1tk — David Riccio (@DaveRic1) December 3, 2021

“I’d love to get to the Commonwealth Games, it would be a great opportunity to show my skills and what I can do in the ring,’’ Jermaine told News Corp.

“I’m aiming to make the NRL, but also continue to box.

“I feel grateful the Bulldogs have given me this opportunity. I’ll probably do boxing in the morning and footy training in the afternoons, which will be good.’’

Pangai junior is also set to step into the ring, with a heavyweight clash against Gerico Cecil taking place this weekend in Brisbane.

The 25-year-old will then make the move south to Sydney along with his brother, as the pair turn their attention to the new year.

Listed as a front-rower, Jermaine is set to add plenty of power and size to the Bulldogs' attack, however his brother believes a professional boxing career isn't out of the question.

“I think he’s a better boxer. He’s definitely a better boxer than me," Pangai junior said.

“But I told him with discipline and hard work, you can do anything.

“He’s got the size and he’s got the determination to do well, but its now just continue to develop his game while making sure I guide him in the right direction.

“He’s helping me with my boxing and I’m helping him with his footy.’’