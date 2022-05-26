Gold Coast train-and-trial prospect Klese Haas has landed a two-year contract on Justin Holbrook's list.

The teenager will join the Titans' senior roster from November this year after impressing in a short stint at the QRL Colts level with Tweed and under the eye of Gold Coast coaches.

Haas also featured in a pre-season hitout against Brisbane on trial at the Titans.

The younger brother of Broncos star Payne Haas, Klese is a scoring second-rower that has the capability to play through the centres.

Speaking on his side's latest addition, Holbrook expressed his delight to have landed Haas on a permanent deal.

“Klese is an exciting Gold Coast junior who has been impressive during his recent train-and-trial stint here at the Titans. He ha has a great worth ethic and continually works really hard to improve his game,” Holbrook said.

“He’s got some classy footwork and skill, and we’re really excited to have him join the club from next season, especially as a local Gold Coast kid who has progressed through our Future Titans pathways program.”

Haas is the second signature the Titans have secured for 2023, joining Manly playmaker Kieran Foran in Queensland ahead of next year.