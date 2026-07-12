It has been a difficult year for Bronson Xerri this season.

Demoted out of the first grade side round one, spending time playing in the NSW Cup and wondering why Cameron Ciraldo made the changes around the lineup and which side of the field he was playing on, the 2026 campaign has led to him seeking a new deal earlier, as Xerri was permitted to leave the club despite his contract having 12 months still to run.

When it came to the decision of which team he would sign with, he primarily considered the Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm.

He listened to a pitch and spoke with Eels coach Jason Ryles before confirming he would leave Sydney.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Xerri explained why Melbourne is the best choice for him professionally and personally.

"I met Rylesy, and he was a legend," Xerri stated.

"It was a very hard decision, but to get the best out of me, I have to get out of my comfort zone and really dig deep. I felt Melbourne is the place to do that.

"Under Craig and the staff he's got there, no player has gone to Melbourne and gone backwards. It's exciting, and for me to develop my game, it was the best decision."

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Xerri spoke of gratitude for the Bulldogs' General Manager, Phil Gould, who signed Xerri on a two-year deal for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The former Cronulla Sharks star impressed Cameron Ciraldo, and the club quickly offered an extension to keep him until 2027.

"Gus gave me the second chance coming back from that suspension," Xerri said.

"He was the first person that reached out, and it was a massive deal to me. I'll always have that love and appreciation for Gus and the club.

"The same goes with 'Ciro' (coach Cameron Ciraldo). He's been nothing but good to me. He's developed me as a player and a person off the field.

"I'll always have respect for both of them and the club."

The Bulldogs centre will join the Storm next year until the end of 2029 and be part of a backline that, when healthy, includes Jack Howarth, Jamayne Isaako and Xavier Coates.

After the Eels game on the King's Birthday public holiday in Round 14, Xerri, who will turn 26 in September, has since featured in the team list on the interchange and reserves list.

Making 11 appearances this season in first grade, Xerri has scored two tries, made 39 tackle breaks and averages 131 running metres per game.