Broncos youngster Cory Paix could be on his way to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

According to Nine‘s The Mole, the 20-year old could join Belmore next season and help fill their void for a back-up No. 7 and No. 9.

Paix is a utility who can play both halfback and hooker and could fit the bill for Trent Barrett in his first year as coach of the club.

The Bulldogs have already signed Nick Cotric, Kyle Flanagan, Jack Hetherington, Paul Karaitiana, Chris Patolo, Kurt Picken, Jackson Topine, Corey Waddell for 2021.

The club also secured Josh Addo-Carr’s signature on a four-year deal from 2022.

Paix made his NRL debut for the Broncos in 2020 and played 13 first-grade games.