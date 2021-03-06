Broncos young gun Tom Dearden will have another chance to prove his worth to coach Kevin Walters, with the teenager set to line up for Souths Logan on Saturday, per The Courier Mail.

Dearden currently looks to have lost out in the race for the No.7 jumper at Red Hill, with Brodie Croft understood to be the frontrunner as halfback to face Parramatta in Round 1.

Following on from an impressive trial outing, Croft was handed the halfback duties at training this week while Dearden was on the outer under Walters’ watch.

However, with Dearden now set to feature in the reserves this weekend alongside Corey Oates and former Broncos star Karmichael Hunt, he will be given another chance to flex his flare before next week’s season opener.

Speaking to The Mail, Walters insinuated that Dearden remains in the running as he is yet to finalise his halves partner for Anthony Milford.

“Tom knows what he needs to do,” Walters said.