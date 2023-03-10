Broncos winger Corey Oates has suffered a displaced fracture of the jaw in the club's 12-point win against the Cowboys last night.

The injury occurred just after half-time, with Scott Drinkwater catching him high above the shoulders as Oates looked to get over the try-line.

Drinkwater was sin-binned for the incident, and subsequently received a grade three shoulder charge from the match review committee, ruling him out for at least three weeks due to suspension.

Immediately taken off the field, Oates went straight to the hospital for scans on his jaw, which came back on Saturday.

The scans have shown that the winger endured a displaced fracture of the jay and faces a recovery time of six to eight weeks.

Dave Ballard, Head of Performance at the Broncos spoke about the winger's injury in a statement provided by the club.

"Oatsey was taken to hospital last night and scans showed a displaced fracture of the jaw," he said.

"He will undergo surgery today and then faces a recovery period of six to eight weeks."

"We will be doing all we can to ensure Corey is receiving the best care possible care as he is on the mend."

This will see him likely to return against the Eels, Rabbitohs or Sea Eagles in late April or early May.