Brisbane flyer Corey Oates is reportedly on the radar of the reigning premiers, with Penrith understood to be mulling over a move for the Bronco's services.

Oates will enter his 10th season at Red Hill this year as he fights for a starting spot under Kevin Walters, now facing further competitions among the backs despite featuring as a starter in nine of the final 10 games last season.

The 27-year-old is set to compete with a new wave of Broncos backs looking to prove their worth in 2022, with Oates seen as an out-of-favour option for Round 1.

Having played 170 matches at NRL level, Oates brings with him experience and leadership, something the Panthers may be looking to add to their squad.

Currently off-contract at the end of this season, Penrith are believed to be considering a potential move for Oates' signature, according to The Western Weekender's Peter Lang.

A little birdie tells me that the @PenrithPanthers are considering signing former Qld Origin winger COREY OATES to add some much needed experience to the backline. Watch this space. #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/dC6czGUVhm — Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) February 17, 2022

Oates revealed earlier this year that a new outlook on his pre-season preparations has placed him in good stead for this season, which frames as a critical one for the eight-time Maroons representative.

“I’m off-contract and my performances will be everything," Oates told News Corp in January.

“It’s been a tough few years, not only for the team but also myself on the field.

“I haven’t looked after my body. I’ve sort of just moped around and not dealt with all the change too well.

“That’s affected my performances a lot. I just went along with it and did the bare minimum. I’ve changed a lot in the last six months.

“At the back end of last year I started doing a lot of extra things for myself and my body. I wish I did it two years ago when things got pretty tough."

The Panthers are sure to be looking to plug several holes that opened shortly after their successful campaign last season, having lost Matt Burton, Kurt Capewell, Paul Momirovski, Brent Naden and Tevita Pangai Junior in the off-season.

Oates will be given an opportunity to prove his worth this weekend when he starts for the Broncos in their trial match against the Titans on Saturday.