Despite appearing certain to sign with a struggling St George outfit, Andrew McCullough’s expected exit from the Broncos has hit a snag, per reports from Fox Sports’ Zac Rayson.

According to Rayson, the 31-year-old veteran found himself on the fringes with the Red Hill club in 2020, yet still took the final year of his contract.

In spite of this, Rayson also highlighted a tweet by Channel 7 journalist Chris Garry that suggested Brisbane will not let McCullough walk without a fight despite his desire for career security.

BRONCOS DRAMA Andrew McCullough has asked Brisbane for an extension or a release to the Dragons ASAP. Broncos, for now, are declining request. It is not an ultimatum or demand from Macca but he wants security. FULL story next on @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/eqll37nx9j — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) February 9, 2021

Although his time in gold and maroon appeared over at the end of 2020, McCullough’s experience is said to be seen as an asset by incoming Broncos coach Kevin Walters.

Rayson suggested that former Queensland Origin coach even sees the 268-game rake as a potential replacement for Alex Glenn as skipper.

Although the Broncos appear unyielding on the situation, Dragons head coach Anthony Griffin has implored the club to release the Queenslander and allow the pair to reunite at Kogarah.