The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly agreed to save the 2026 World Club Challenge by travelling to England to face Hull KR.\n\nThe concept looked all but doomed for a second straight year as recently as this week, with Hull KR to open their Super League season in Las Vegas.\n\nIt means they were unable to travel to Australia, while all reports suggested the Broncos weren't overly keen on travelling to England in the pre-season.\n\nIn what will already be a long 2026 campaign, given the Rugby League World Cup that is tacked onto the end of it, Brisbane stars Patrick Carrigan, Reece Walsh, Kotoni Staggs and Gehamat Shibasaki have already completed one off-season trip around the world, with the trio currently away with the Kangaroos, where they are competing for the Ashes against England.\n\nBut a second trip to England ultimately wasn't enough to stop the Broncos from declining the trip, with multiple publications now reporting the game will be played at Hull FC's larger home ground in February before either team officially commence their season.\n\nHull will then head to Las Vegas, while the Broncos will return to Australia to complete their preparations for the 2026 NRL season.\n\nThe concept seemed all but doomed with cancellation looming for a second straight year after the Penrith Panthers didn't play in 2025 ahead of their trip to Las Vegas.\n\nThe 2021 and 2022 versions were also cancelled due to COVID, while the Panthers did take to the field in 2023 and 2024, where they lost to St Helens at home and Wigan away, respectively.\n\nThe Broncos have taken part in five previous World Club Challenges, winning in 1992 and 1997 against the Wigan Warriors, and winning the 1997 series final against the Hunter Mariners, while they lost in 1994 to Wigan at home, and in 2001 and 2007 to St Helens, both in England.\n\nHull KR, who are now coached by potential future NRL coach Willie Peters, have never participated in a World Club Challenge before.