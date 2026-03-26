Brisbane Broncos head coach Michael Maguire has confirmed what some already suspected - Payne Haas is no guarantee to only miss a week.\n\nThe NRL's best prop has been ruled out of this weekend's game against the Dolphins after picking up a shoulder injury against the Melbourne Storm in a thrilling win for Brisbane last weekend.\n\nHaas played through the second half with the injury, but turned in an excellent performance, with the coach confirming he is no certainty to play next weekend when the Broncos come up against the Gold Coast Titans.\n\nMaguire labelled the situation a "wait and see" and revealed the club would make a call next week.\n\n"At the moment, we are sort of a wait and see on that one, but he is actually getting better," Maguire said during Thursday morning's press conference where he also went to great lengths to avoid talking about assistant coach Ben Te'o, who resigned during the week.\n\n"It was an incredible effort we saw last week. At half-time, I thought we probably wouldn't see Payne Haas. I was told he wouldn't be able to go out and play, and then all of a sudden the big fella was standing next to me and goes, 'Madge, I'm going back out there'.\n\n"It just goes to show obviously what everything means to Payne-o about playing with his teammates and the club, so it was really impressive what he was able to do.\n\n"We will judge that [whether he is fit for next week or not] over the next couple of days."\n\nBrisbane's medical update on Tuesday afternoon ruling Haas out of the game seemed to hint at the fact he would be absent for longer, with the language used suggesting he would be assessed over the coming days, rather than likely to return in a week.\n\nXavier Willison will shuffle into the front row for this weekend's clash with the Dolphins in a game that will begin to prove whether he has what it takes to take over from Haas at prop next year when the New South Wales representative departs the club bound for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.\n\nThe Broncos, who started the season in dismal form, rebounded by beating the Storm last weekend and have another chance to make a statement on their back-to-back premiership credentials in the game against the Dolphins on Friday evening.\n\nThe Dolphins themselves have had a mixed start to the year, but had a strong win over the Cronulla Sharks on the weekend.