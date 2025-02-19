The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed three player injuries following Sunday's trial match against the Titans in Toowoomba.

Development players Hayze Perham and VJ Semu, along with train-and-triallist Matt Koellner, all underwent scans after the game.

After impressing in pre-season camp and positioning himself as Reece Walsh's possible understudy, backline utility Perham has been ruled out for the season with a ruptured ACL.

The 25-year-old's injury opens the door for Latrell Siegwalt, the 2024 QLD Cup Rookie of the Year, to step up as the Broncos' second-choice fullback.

Michael Maguire could also look to other players already in his 17, including Selwyn Cobbo who shifts back to the wing this year after lining up at centre throughout 2024 under former coach Kevin Walters.

“He is in good spirits and the club will continue to provide him with all of the support he needs as he recovers,” Head of Performance Dave Ballard said in a statement on Perham's injury.

Forward VJ Semu sustained a shoulder injury during the Titans trial match, requiring rehab and ruling him out for at least a few weeks, according to Ballard.

Train-and-trial player Matt Koellner has avoided serious damage to his knee injury after being involved in an ugly looking tackle, with scans confirming he will only require minor rehab.

None of the three recruits were expected to feature in the Broncos' Round 1 lineup. The team will kick off their 2025 season against the Roosters on March 6.