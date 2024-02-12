The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed the club are aware of an incident involving members of their playing group.

A video surfaced and quickly spread on social media during the course of Monday afternoon seeming to show a pair of senior Broncos players - State of Origin representative forward Patrick Carrigan and halfback Adam Reynolds - involved in a fight.

The incident took place following a weekend where the Broncos had an unofficial trial against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls without most of their best 17, followed by a fan event on Sunday.

The playing group reportedly went out for drinks following the event according to News Corp, with the two players then allegedly involved in a brawl.

Vision shows Reynolds pushing Carrigan who had his shirt held in his hand while another man attempts to separate the duo.

So now that the superbowl is over… NRL regular programming is back.. trouble in red hill with Carrigan and Reynolds 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/BnmbLMOcRA — NicccccD (@niccccccccd) February 12, 2024

The Broncos have confirmed they have notified the Integrity Unit on the matter and investigations are ongoing just weeks out from the club's departure to open the season in Las Vegas against the Sydney Roosters.

"The Broncos are looking into an incident involving some of its playing group in Brisbane City last night," the Broncos wrote in a statement.

"The Club was made aware of the incident last night and has been speaking to players across the course of the day to clarify details of what occurred.

"The NRL Integrity Unit has been informed of the matter."