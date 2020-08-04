Brisbane Broncos star Anthony Milford has suffered a hamstring setback at training on Monday.

Scans at the Clive Berghofer Centre Qscan facility revealed a Grade 2 tear to the 26-year old’s hamstring.

It will likely rule him out for a month of action in yet another blow to the Broncos’ campaign.

Milford told The Courier Mail he hopes to get back on the park this season.

“I’m not dropped this week, I’m actually injured,” he said.

“I hurt my hammy pretty bad yesterday, I had scans on it this morning and it doesn’t look too good.

“I tried to take off in one of the drills and I felt this cramping sensation, straight away it didn’t feel good.

“I hurt my hammy before the Melbourne game and I wasn’t sure if it was related to that.

“It’s disappointing. I think I’m looking out a month on the sidelines, it’s pretty bad … hopefully I’m not out for the season.”

Broncos head of performance David Devlin revealed that Milford would begin rehab in the upcoming days.

“It’s unfortunate but as a result we expect Anthony to be out of action for at least the next month,” Devlin told the club website.

“He will start rehabilitation in coming days and will build his strength back up before commencing his return to run program.”

Brisbane face the Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium on Thursday night at 7.55pm AEST.