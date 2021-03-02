Broncos playmaker Anthony Milford has conceded he will be playing for his future at Red Hill in 2021, with the 26-year-old unsigned past the end of this season.

The prolific five-eighth is set to return to full fitness for the Broncos’ season opener against Parramatta in just over a week after recovering from a fractured hand sustained during the off-season.

Milford has received plenty of criticism since singing the most lucrative deal at Brisbane in the club’s history, with further disapproval induced during the Broncos’ horrid 2020 campaign.

A hamstring injury kept Milford to just 13 matches for the season, his lowest single season games tally in his eight years in the NRL.

Now entering 2021 under newly appointed coach Kevin Walters and the mounting pressure of a second-straight wooden spoon, Milford told The Courier Mail he will need to impress once again to extend his stay at the Broncos.

“I want to stay here,” Milford told The Mail’s Peter Badel.

“That (his contract) is out of my control … what is in my control is the way I perform on a week-to-week basis.

“It is a pretty big year for myself. My manager has a job to do but it’s up to me to perform.

“I am ready for the challenge that comes ahead and whatever comes my way I will take it with two hands.

“I need to be better everywhere, I have to improve my defence and make sure I’m in the game in attack.