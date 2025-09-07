The Brisbane Broncos are humming as they head into the finals, which is a massive shock considering the club's lack of troops in recent weeks.

Missing the likes of Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam, and Selwyn Cobbo, the 2023 grand finalists have managed to fight their way into the top four and are gearing up for an upset bid against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday.

One question mark floating around the Broncos is the potential return of Adam Reynolds, and whether the club should even want to bring him back.

The Broncos have been purring with offseason recruit Ben Hunt steering the ship, which has also unlocked the potential of star fullback Reece Walsh.

Reynolds admitted that while he has a chance of returning, it's not likely.

“We have training on Tuesday, so we'll get through a few things there and see how [my injured hamstring] is feeling,” Reynolds told The Daily Telegraph.

Reynolds said that the Broncos' top-four finish allows him a bit more flexibility and that he would be prioritising his health to avoid any further injury.

“If it's feeling good, I'll join the team. If it's not, we'll make a decision straight away," he said.

“I'm feeling good mentally and physically.

“There's still a few boxes to tick before I make a final decision, but when you get in the top four, you get two bites at the cherry."

The Broncos skipper conceded that the current halves system is working, and he wouldn't be concerned if he wasn't able to return due to the club's depth in that department.

“With the way the halves are going at the moment, we're pretty confident if I'm not there, we can get the job done," Reynolds said.

“That takes a bit of the pressure off to make a decision and rush back, which I don't feel I need to.

“They have been good."

Reynolds went on to commend the job that Billy Walters and Hunt have done in his absence.

“Billy has been a five-eighth most of his career and Hunty has been a halfback for 90 per cent of it, so we knew we wouldn't drop too much with them in the halves," he said.

“They have combined really well, and they would be playing in the halves at other clubs in the NRL because they are so good.

“We have great depth there, and they have really stepped up.”

A final call on Reynolds' availability will be made on Tuesday.