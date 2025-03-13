Brisbane Broncos star prop Payne Haas will not still be off-contract come November 1.

That's the view of both his management and the Brisbane Broncos, with reports coming to light that a new deal will be offered soon to ensure his contract, which is due to expire at the end of 2026, will be extended well before that.

7 News are reporting that both parties are confident a new deal will be able to be reached between the Broncos and Haas, despite the prop likely commanding yet another pay increase amid what are already heavy salary cap concerns at Red Hill.

He's one of the game's top props, and 7NEWS can reveal that Payne Haas will soon become a Bronco for life. The club is close to locking down the powerhouse forward well before he enters free-agency at season's end.

Haas, who is one of the highest-paid forwards in the game following his last contract which came just months after he had at one point requested a release from what was then a side coached by Kevin Walters, looks in good touch to start 2025 and played a heavy hand in Brisbane demolishing the Sydney Roosters last weekend.

Brisbane though have a major salary cap crunch, with big-money deals already in place for the likes of Patrick Carrigan and Reece Walsh.

Haas' increase may not break the bank, but the club have other upgrades to hand out, including those for Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo who are both off-contract at the end of 2025.

It's believed Staggs is in the final stages of negotiations over a deal believed to be worth approximately $700,000 per season to remain at Red Hill, while Cobbo's negotiations still have a long way to go.

The club at one point are believed to have taken the deal off the table for the versatile back, with other clubs also rumoured to be considering offers of up to seven figures per season for the Queensland State of Origin player.

All of that leaves the Broncos in a tight position on the salary cap, although they will likely lose Adam Reynolds to retirement at the end of the season which could free up some cash as part of their halves rotation, with Coby Black to then step into a more prominent role.

Coach Michael Maguire has spoken favourably of the prospect of retaining both Staggs and Cobbo previously, but what that would do to any potential deal for Haas remains to be seen.