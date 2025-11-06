Following concerns that the iconic World Club Challenge (WCC) wouldn't take flight in 2026 due to scheduling conflicts, the reigning premiers have announced that the international clash will proceed.\n\nThe Brisbane Broncos are set to take part in the WCC, which pits the NRL Grand Final winners against the Super League's premiers, after working diligently behind the scenes to ensure the event came to fruition.\n\nThey will face off against Hull KR, who will face an Australian opposition for the first time in 40 years.\n\nBroncos head coach spoke in a club statement about the challenge, admitting it was important that his side got the chance to participate.\n\n“It's a very special opportunity to take a group of players and staff across to the other side of the world to take on the Super League champions,” he said.\n\n"Travelling and sharing this experience together will only build a stronger connection between the group, and that will prepare us for what's ahead in 2026."\n\n[caption id="attachment_227534" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 05: Deine\u00a0Mariner of the Broncos celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the NRL Grand Final match between the Melbourne Storm at Brisbane Broncos at Accor Stadium on October 05, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nHe went on to flex his club's already-stacked trophy closet, insistent on growing their collection following the clash.\n\n“As a club, we are very motivated to bring the World Club trophy home to Brisbane, just like we did with the NRL and NRLW Premierships,” he said.\n\nBroncos Chief Executive, Dave Donaghy, was ecstatic after confirming the match would go ahead, admitting it would be a special occasion for the Broncos.\n\n“We're delighted to bring the World Club Challenge back next year to kick off the rugby league calendar,” he said.\n\n“It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Brisbane Broncos on the world stage and test ourselves against the champions of England, Hull KR."\n\nThe clash will take place at Hull's MKM Stadium on Thursday, February 19.