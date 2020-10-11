New Broncos coach Kevin Walters has a fight on his hands to keep hold of some of the clubs’ young stars.

Brent Read revealed on Triple M that up to six of the Broncos’ best young talent can be poached by rival clubs as of November 1.

This figure is believed to be about $3 million in talent unsigned beyond next season.

“On November 1 they have about six players entering the last year of their deals and a lot of them are the guys they want to build the club around,” Read said on Triple M’s Saturday Scrum.

Off-contract players Jordan Kahu, Sean O’Sullivan, Richie Kennar and Issac Luke are expected to be released by the Broncos, while The Courier Mail reports Matt Lodge, Joe Ofahengaue and Jack Bird are all not in Walters’ plans for next season.

However, Read believes the Broncos are keen to re-sign Tom Dearden and Xavier Coates.