The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Reece Walsh has offered to make a donation to a mental health charity after a video posted on social media showed him punching a friend in the head.

The star fullback, who is currently out injured, apologies publically for his actions on Wednesday, admitting he had 'gone too far' in posting the video, but said it was simply a case of 'boys being boys'.

In the video, Walsh appears to be punching a friend in the head as a joke.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said on 4BC Radio yesterday that he was disappointed in the fullback's actions, and the club have now released a statement confirming that Walsh has offered to make a donation to the Black Dog Institute. Other than that, it appears he will not be sanctioned for his actions.

"The Club has addressed the video involving Reece Walsh, which was posted on social media," the Broncos wrote in a club statement.

"Walsh today met with the Club management about the matter and apologised for his lack of judgement.

"He has also offered to make a donation to the Black Dog Institute."

The Black Dog Institute are the Broncos charity partner, and, in collaboration, the organisation have recently released an all black jersey for mental health that will be worn during Brisbane's Round 14 clash against the Gold Coast Titans.

Walsh, who is due back on the field in Round 13 and should play in that match, apologised for his actions on Channel 9s Today Show on Wednesday.

"I feel like I could choose them (actions) a lot better, I guess," Walsh said on the show on Wednesday morning.

"I feel like just having a laugh with my mate and putting it on social media, stuff like that, it's really important to try and keep those things away (from social media). We don't support violence.

"I probably went a bit too far."

The Broncos will be desperate to move on from the social media incident, which is the second at the club in the space of a week after prop Martin Taupau liked a post which was critical of Michael Maguire's coaching style last weekend.