The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly set to fine Reece Walsh over a viral social media video which shows him punching a friend in the head.

The videos - which Walsh described as 'boys being boys' in a follow up social media post, appear to show Walsh and his housemate putting a 'price' - that is, a punch - on certain elements of day to day life.

https://x.com/LeagueScenePod/status/1924786426086068594

The videos, supposed to be a joke, haven't gone over well with the Broncos, and it's understood the club is set to fine Walsh for his actions, per reports in the Sydney Morning Herald and News Corp.

It's understood that the action against Walsh will be taken after he fronts the club on Wednesday, with the club having had a day off yesterday.

Walsh took to The Today Show on Channel 9, admitting the videos went too far.

"I feel like I could choose them (actions) a lot better, I guess," Walsh said on the show on Wednesday morning.

"I feel like just having a laugh with my mate and putting it on social media, stuff like that, it's really important to try and keep those things away (from social media). We don't support violence.

"I probably went a bit too far."

It's the second social media incident to hit the Broncos in a matter of days, with Martin Taupau set to leave the club after liking a post that was critical of coach Michael Maguire's style.

Broncos CEO Dane Donaghy confirmed the club would speak with Walsh about the incident.

"I haven't spoken to Reece directly as yet. I'll do that later today," Donaghy told 4BC radio.

"I've only briefly seen the video.

"I certainly acknowledge Reece's comment there, but we'll have a conversation with him."