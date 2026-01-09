The Brisbane Broncos have received a mix of positive and concerning updates from training as preparations continue for the upcoming World Club Challenge.

According 10 Sport, Ben Hunt trained with the forwards, continuing his transition into a more central on-field role during the pre-season.

The move remains one of the key talking points of Brisbane's early preparations.

There were concerns, however, around Brendan Piakura, whose knee injury “didn't look good” after he hurt it during training yesterday.

The severity of the issue is yet to be confirmed, but it will be closely monitored in the coming days.

In more positive news, both Reece Walsh and Patrick Carrigan returned to training.

Carrigan has been cleared to play in the World Club Challenge following a thumb clean-out procedure, with the forward completing work with the squad.

The club are also set to receive further reinforcements, with Payne Haas and Xavier Willison expected to return to training tomorrow as the final players rejoin the group.

The Broncos will continue to balance workloads and manage injuries carefully as they build toward their World Club Challenge clash and the start of the 2026 NRL season.