The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed the re-signing of forward Corey Jensen on a two-year deal, while reports suggest they are close to adding Cory Paix and Jack Gosiewski to their 2026 roster.

Jensen, who was one of a number of players still off-contract at the end of the year, has become a permanent part of the Broncos' forward rotation during his time in the Queensland capital.

Joining the club from the North Queensland Cowboys in 2022, where he had managed just 23 games in the preceding three years, the prop has played all but a handful of games during his time at Red Hill, notching up 85 appearances for the club.

His form has tailed slightly this year, but at one stage, he was an outsider for Origin selection in 2024, so strongly was he playing.

Now a veteran of 143 games, he is a key figure for the Broncos, regularly starting alongside Payne Haas and helping to offset the substantial salary spent on both Haas and fellow middle forward Patrick Carrigan.

Jensen said it was an easy decision to re-sign with the Broncos, where he will now be until at least the end of 2027.

“Ever since I came here, the club took me on and really made me feel welcome,” he said in a club media statement confirming the news.

"What we're doing under Madge, I feel we're really building into the future, and I just want to be part of that."

Jensen's re-signing is set to be joined by that of Paix and Gosiewski in the coming weeks.

Gosiewski has been a surprise packet under Maguire's coaching this year, surging into the team ahead of talented youngster Brendan Piakura for Round 1 and only relinquishing his spot when injuries struck.

Paix's re-signing will come as a far greater surprise.

At one stage last year, it was believed he had played his last game for Brisbane, but a turnaround in fortunes means the club wants to retain him, per a News Corp report, albeit on a reduced wage.

While Brisbane are set to lose Tyson Smoothy to the English Super League, Paix's re-signing means the club will still have three dummy halves on their roster for 2026, with Paix joined by Billy Walters and Blake Mozer, who the club must find game time for in 2026.