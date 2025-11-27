The Brisbane Broncos are willing to wait as long as it takes to re-sign Payne Haas.

The star prop is off-contract at the end of 2026, and while it's understood he has no interest in joining another club in the NRL, R360 are still circling.

It's understood the Saudi Arabian-backed rebel rugby union competition have offered him $3 million per year - which would be tax free if he moves to specific places around the world.

The star prop is already on seven figures with the Broncos, but has remained tight lipped around his future, refusing to indicate whether he is considering the switch.

While Brisbane's salary cap is already stretched, it's understood a small upgrade for Haas beyond the already seven figures he earns would be achievable.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said there was no deadline on the decision.

“We haven't put a deadline on that,” Donaghhy said.

“For both us and Payne as well, we've got enormous respect for each other, so we'll keep having those discussions behind closed doors when he comes back from his break.”

Haas is without doubt the best prop in the game, and put up multiple big performances during the second half of the year as the Broncos stormed home to their first premiership since 2006.

The Red Hill-based outfit aren't strangers to Haas having speculation over his future given the prop requested a release at one point a few years ago, before eventually committing to the club.

It has long been suggested his key driving impact was to win a premiership, but with that now out of the way, the lure of money from R360 - with Haas known as a family man and wanting to be able to support those close to him - could yet talk.

It's understood he will sit down with Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys when back from leave to aid in the decision making process, with a ten-year ban from the NRL still lingering over his head if he chooses to make the switch.

The NRL have made it clear they have no interest in letting any of their players join the rugby union competition without punishment, although that hasn't stopped Ryan Papenhuyzen and Zac Lomax being released from the Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels respectively, with R360 among the list of options for both star backline players.