Brisbane Broncos giant Benjamin Te Kura has reportedly garnered interest from the NFL.\r\n\r\nTe Kura, who is the tallest player in NRL history at 205cm, was identified by two NFL clubs in the lead-up to the 2025 draft, according to the Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\nAccording to Australia's only NFL-accredited agent Dwane Bugden, both the Jets and the Lions would be willing to sign Te Kura "tomorrow," should the hulking prop decide to switch codes.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe interest is absolutely genuine,\u201d Bugden told the Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\n\u201cBoth New York and Detroit are super keen on Ben."\r\n\r\nBugden revealed that the interest is mutual, with just one obstacle obstructing the switch.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe would have gone right away this season, but he had his contract with the Broncos.\r\n\r\n\u201cSo he had to weigh it up and take it into consideration."\r\n\r\nThe NFL agent went on to reveal that the deal is not too far off, with the 122kg forward set to make a decision at season's end.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey are keen as mustard. They would sign him tomorrow, so Ben will make a decision at the end of this season and see what he wants to do," he added. \r\n\r\nThe Broncos are aware of the interest, and reportedly will not stand in his way.