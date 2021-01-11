Brisbane prop Matt Lodge has temporarily put to bed speculation he will depart the 2020 wooden-spooners.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Lodge was seen at Broncos training this week and was being used in a prominent role at Red Hill.

Lodge has four years remaining on his current deal, making it a difficult task for him to find a new home.

New Broncos coach Kevin Walters has reportedly been keen to move on Lodge but it appears for now he will be staying in Brisbane.

It would cost the Broncos a large financial cost to move Lodge on at this point in his current deal and that may be another reason the Broncos choose to delay the decision to release Lodge.