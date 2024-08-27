With two NRL rounds to go, almost everything is still to play for.

The Minor Premiership has found its home for 2024, the Victorian capital, but otherwise, what happens in the next two weeks is anybody's guess.

Looking back at Round 25 we saw a host of upsets set multiple cats amongst the pigeons.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings, following a chaotic Round 25?:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

The Storm officially wrapped up what has been theirs for a few weeks now in the 2024 Minor Premiership.

Their huge win over the Dolphins reminded everyone that Melbourne are the team to beat. Jahrome Hughes may have wrapped up individual honours with another best on ground effort.

They'll rest players over the next two weeks. They've earned that right.

2. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters rose to second on the NRL ladder after tearing the poor old Titans to shreds.

Angus Crichton is enjoying one of the all time comeback seasons. Sitili Tupouniua was blistering out wide after being forced into a switch into the centres.

They'll surely breeze past Canberra and can all but lock in a home Final this weekend.

3. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (4)

The Dogs locked in Finals football and kept their Top Four chances alive with an entertaining win over the Warriors in New Zealand.

Jacob Kiraz looks set to bag winger of the year honours after yet another monster effort. Matt Burton is a smokey for the Dally M.

They host the Sea Eagles this weekend in the game of the round. They'll have to do it without Stephen Crichton but there's more than enough talent, and belief there.

4. Penrith Panthers (2)

Penrith's Minor Premiership chances ended in the nation's capital on Saturday as they lost to the Raiders.

Despite the result, Isaah Yeo was absolutely massive!

A huge, and expected win, against the Bunnies can see them rise back to third this weekend, although they'll just want to win and lock in another top four spot.

5. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks welcomed back Braydon Trindall as they travelled to the Gong to beat the Dragons for the ninth time in a row.

Briton Nikora, Blayke Brailey and Kayal Iro all put in superb performances. They were not alone as the Sharks continued their status as 'Big Brother' in Sydney's south.

A home game against the Warriors this Saturday night can see them all but secure fourth spot. Nicho Hynes is a chance at returning.

6. North Queensland Cowboys (6)

The Cowboys banked two points and got to put their feet up via the bye this past weekend.

They've been given a dream opportunity to lock in Finals after the Storm opted to rest a host of stars.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly fans and players alike will be kicking themselves after letting an early lead slip to the Tigers.

Tommy Turbo had an 11/10 performance but unfortunately too many of his teammates were unwilling or unable to go with him.

Their top four chances are gone but a contest against the Dogs allows the perfect opportunity to remind everyone of what they can do.

8. Brisbane Broncos (10)

At 16-0 down you can be forgiven for thinking the Broncos season was coming to an end.

A superb performance from there saw the Broncos rise and beat the Eels, and keep their Finals hopes alive. They arguably look the team most likely at this stage thanks to Adam Reynolds.

An "away" game against the faltering Titans presents a near perfect opportunity to push one week further.

9. St George Illawarra Dragons (8)

The Dragons had it all to play for on Sunday afternoon. A huge, home crowd. Local derby. A chance to wrap up Finals while denting the Sharks top four hopes.

A few entertaining plays aside, they were bashed by the Sharks. For the ninth time in a row.

They should beat the Eels this weekend and stay in the box seat for Finals, but they should have put up a fight against Cronulla also.

10. Newcastle Knights (12)

Newcastle returned to the Finals conversation with a brilliant win over the Bunnies.

Dane Gagai and Jack Cogger had afternoons to remember while Dylan Lucas continued his good run of form.

Their hopes should last at least another week as a home game against the Titans awaits. You'd have to think Newcastle win this game and win well.

11. Canberra Raiders (13)

The Raiders produced one of the shocks of the season as they upset the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Xavier Savage had spiders on him in the 22-18 win. Joseph Tapine took his battles personally and was best on ground.

It doesn't get any easier as they travel to play the Roosters on Sunday. That said, after last week, they'll believe they can keep their hopes alive.

12. The Dolphins (9)

The Dolphins looked as though they had a Finals appearance wrapped up a month ago. Now, they are at extremely long odds.

They were absolutely battered by the red hot Storm on Saturday evening.

A "home" game against Brisbane is massive. A win keeps their Finals hopes alive and ends their rivals chances. A loss ends their season and has everyone wondering what could have been?

13. Wests Tigers (15)

The Tigers late season revival continued as they recorded an incredible win over Manly on Thursday night.

Lachlan Galvin had another brilliant outing, capping off a season to remember. Samuela Fainu massive against much more fancied opposition.

They have a week off before entering their biggest game of the season. A win over the Eels will ensure they avoid the wooden spoon. This seemed impossible a month ago.

14. Gold Coast Titans (11)

The Titans enjoyed a brief run that had me convinced they could challenge for Finals. Then they forgot how to defend and look a shell of that side.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira continued his breathtaking season and is now favoured to top the try scoring charts. Otherwise, the Titans were dire.

They look like cannon fodder against the Knights this weekend. Although they're just as likely to score 40 points out of nowhere.

15. New Zealand Warriors (14)

The Warriors fan base farewelled legend Shaun Johnson in front of a full house. The scenes were unmatched. The emotions were flowing.

Unfortunately the Warriors couldn't send their superstar out with a home win as they fell to the Dogs.

Shaun Johnson will run out for his final game this Saturday against the Sharks. You'd have to imagine the Warriors lift.

16. South Sydney Rabbitohs (16)

I feel like I type this every week, but Souths fans are just looking to the end of the season. The players have very much joined them.

The 36-16 loss to the Knights was pretty listless to be honest. Cam Murray was their best but he was sin binned and will miss the rest of the reason through suspension.

Their trip to Penrith this weekend won't be fun.

17. Parramatta Eels (17)

Oh, what could have been. Oh, what should have been!

The Eels were flying early on at Suncorp as they shot out to a 16-0 lead. To then lose 30 points to 24 sums up their season to perfection.

Round 26 straight up doesn't matter. It's all about ensuring they beat the Tigers in the final round of the season and avoid the wooden spoon.