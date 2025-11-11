The Brisbane Broncos are holding out hope each day that Payne Haas will sign a contract extension, and with recent news of a new competitor firming for his services, the club is on high alert.

Haas has already built a regime befitting of an all-time great, and after just winning the NRL premiership, the star forward has little left to prove.

That is likely why the prospect of inking a multi-million dollar deal with R360 is so appealing to him, which, by all reports, it is.

Despite this, club chairman Karl Morris has urged Haas to consider his legacy with the franchise and the opportunities that come with being a Broncos legend as the powerhouse prop weighs up the mega-offer.

“We'll do our best to keep him,” Morris told the Daily Telegraph.

“We want him to stay at the Broncos for the rest of his career.

"We want the to be one of the greats of the club and leave a legacy here.”

Morris believes that the prospect of remaining a Bronco for life should far exceed any financial benefits the rebel rugby union competition could offer him.

“There is a wonderful opportunity for him to have a long association with the Brisbane Broncos past his playing career as well,” Morris said.

“He has the chance to be an all-time great at the Broncos.

"That will bring with it some long-term opportunities for Payne at the club.”

Haas is said to be seriously considering the cross-code switch, despite his club's desperate hope to keep him at Red Hill.