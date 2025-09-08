The Brisbane Broncos boast one of the most frightening forward packs in the NRL.

Unfortunately for them, however, it looks set to lose some punch.

Reports coming out of The Daily Telegraph indicate that Broncos lock, Kobe Hetherington, will be taking a trip down south after this year, inking a lucrative four-year deal with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Hetherington will reportedly join the Sea Eagles until 2029, and has been in secret talks with the club about a move to Sydney.

While Broncos coach Michael Maguire has admitted on numerous occasions how high he is on Hetherington, it seems his faith in the 26-year-old was not enough to earn his signature beyond this year.

Hetherington will instead line up alongside towering forwards in Haumole Olakau'atu, Jake Trbojevic, and Taniela Paseka, shifting from one dominating pack to another.

He has been a mainstay in the Broncos' top four campaign in 2025, scoring two tries in a consistent 24 appearances.