Broncos forward Payne Haas is set to become the highest-paid player in Brisbane Broncos history.

After requesting an immediate release last season, the 23-year-old is about to be offered a long-term deal that will see him at the club until the end of 2027.

The loss of Thomas Flegler to the Dolphins has caused the club to lock down Haas as other teams could be interested in gaining his signature.

Speaking on Triple M, journalist Ben Dobson states that Haas will be offered a three-year extension.

"Payne Haas is going to be a Bronco for many years to come, his management and the Broncos are well down the track on an extension on his contract," Dobson said.

"It's a long-term deal and it would make him the richest player in the history of the Broncos."

"Payne Haas wants to be a winner, he wants to go somewhere where they'll challenge for a premiership."

"They expected Flegler to stay, he left, and now they have to keep Payne Haas. It is a long way down the track, expect an announcement (soon)."

"Well over a million dollars and I think as long as they can get him, I think they'll get him for another three years."

The news comes after the Broncos re-signed winger Jesse Arthars yesterday on a contract extension.