Zac Hosking might be struggling to break into first grade at the Brisbane Broncos, but it could be at the Penrith Panthers in 2023 where he properly realises his potential.

The 25-year-old, who made his long-awaited NRL debut earlier this season at Red Hill, has impressed in his two first-grade games to date, and reports now suggest he has been snared by the Penrith Panthers for 2023 and 2024 on a two-year deal.

After impressing in the QLD Cup, Hosking was finally brought into the NRL system against the St George Illawarra Dragons earlier this year as the Broncos battled State of Origin and other injuries, and backed it up with one more strong games, his two games enough to convince the Panthers that he would be an excellent addition for the club in 2023.

According to News Corp, it wasn't only the Panthers who were interested in the edge forward, with the Canberra Raiders also showing interest.

It's reported that the Panthers have won the battle for his services, with Hosking agreeing to terms on a contract that is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

CEO Matt Cameron told the publication that a Zoom call last week had confirmed his switch.

"He came across a really nice young man when we spoke on Zoom,” Cameron said.

“We’re rapt that he’s agreed to terms.

“We watched a couple of games and you can tell he’s a player.

“We’re looking forward to him really flourishing at Penrith.”

The Panthers, who won the premiership last year and are sitting at the top of the table with just three weeks to play this year, are gearing up for more talent to exit at the end of this season.

Following the departures of Kurt Capewell, Matt Burton and Paul Momirovski at the end of 2021, it'll be an exodus led by Viliame Kikau this season that has the club looking to prepare for 2023, with Apisai Koroisau also among the players to head for the exit gates.

The starting second row spot left by Kikau will now have another option capable of filling it, with Scott Sorensen set to battle the arriving Luke Garner from the Wests Tigers, while Hosking will also throw his hat in the ring to partner Liam Martin on the edges for the dominant club.