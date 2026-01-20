The Brisbane Broncos may be the red-hot favourites heading into the 2026 season, but a cruel blow to their forward stocks may hinder their success early.

Athletic back-rower Brendan Piakura is facing an extended stint on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a knee injury sustained during pre-season training.

The 23-year-old has had a meniscus tear repaired and is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight weeks, dealing the Broncos an early blow ahead of the 2026 NRL campaign.

The club confirmed the injury on Tuesday afternoon, with hopes that he can recover successfully and return to the NRL squad in the next couple of months.

Piakura has emerged as a key part of Brisbane's forward rotation in recent seasons, with his absence likely to test the club's depth through the opening rounds of the year.

The Broncos will monitor his rehabilitation closely, with the aim of having the explosive edge forward available early in the season once he completes his recovery timeline.