The Brisbane Broncos have elected to take the early guilty plea for star forward Tevita Pangai Junior following the club’s 28-21 win over the Cowboys.

Pangai was given a grade two dangerous contact charge for a tackle involving Cowboys player Justin O’Neill.

Following the early guilty plea, Pangai will be suspended for four weeks.

He will next be available for selection by the Broncos in their Round 6 match against the Cronulla Sharks.