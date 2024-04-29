The Brisbane Broncos are sweating on Jock Madden being fit for their Round 9 showdown with the Sydney Roosters, but aren't confident of scans showing a favourable result.

Madden, who has already played a number of games this year in place of first Adam Reynolds, and then Ezra Mam at five-eighth during a win over the Wests Tigers on Saturday evening, was taken from the field without around 20 minutes to go after suffering a suspected pectoral injury.

It's believed Madden will miss at least one game and likely more, with the club currently waiting for scan results to be returned.

Coach Kevin Walters said post-game that Madden is unlikely for the clash with the Roosters, while Ezra Mam will also likely be shielded from his return for another week.

"I wouldn't think [Mam would play] and Jock possibly not," Walters said per AAP.

"We'll come up with something. I'm not sure. Jock is pretty sore and it's a shorter turnaround, but we're not going to put Ezra at risk this early in the season.

"We could play anyone there and they will get the job done for us."

Mam was originally due to only miss a single week with injury alongside stat centre Selwyn Cobbo, however, that estimate blew out after the club's captain's run on Friday ahead of the game against the Tigers, with Walters suggesting both players were "pretty sore".

“They are still pretty sore (on Friday) so I would say they will be doubtful for next week," Walters said at the time.

Should Madden be out, Walters may look to Tristan Sailor, or rookie Josh Rogers to fill the void in the number six jumper, with Coby Black - fresh from scoring 46 points in a Mal Meninga Cup game on the weekend - also on a development contract at the club but unlikely to be considered for first-grade honours at this stage.

Madden's injury follows last week's much-needed returns of Payne Haas, Brendan Piakura, Adam Reynolds and Deine Mariner for the Broncos.

Teams will be confirmed at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday ahead of the home clash against the Roosters.