The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed a new promotional partnership with former NFL champion Tom Brady.

The Broncos will be one of the first four teams given the opportunity to play in the United States of America, with the first games for premiership points to be played outside of Australia or New Zealand take place in March.

The NRL have been on a promotional barrage of the USA and Las Vegas in particular, where a five-year deal has been signed that will eventually see all 17 teams (and a potential 18th) make the trip across the Pacific to open a season.

The Broncos, who will take on the Roosters in Las Vegas, have confirmed their own roster will meet with the seven-time SuperBowl Champion on January 28 when he is in Brisbane for an exclusive event.

The Broncos themselves travel to the USA less than a week later for a week-long training camp in Los Angeles at the home of NFL franchise the LA Rams.

The Broncos have also confirmed they will cross-promote Brady's event in the Queensland capital, with a member to win tickets and a joint photo with Brady and club fullback Reece Walsh.

“Tom Brady and the Broncos – it doesn't get much better that that, and we're excited to be welcoming him to our city," Broncos coach Kevin Walters said in a statement.

"It's a brilliant opportunity for our squad to hear from one of the world's greatest athletes, particularly as we prepare to take off to the USA.

“He knows how to win and it's not every day someone of his calibre lands on your doorstep for this experience.

“We're looking forward to hearing about what has gone into his preparation, performance, success and mindset over many years, ahead of another big season ahead for us.”

Brady is one of the greatest NFL players of all time. Despite being taken with Pick 199 in the 2000 NFL draft, he would go on to win seven Super Bowl titles, and was crowned MVP in five Super Bowls, while also winning the league MVP on three occasions across a career that totalled 335 games.