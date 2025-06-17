The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Benjamin Te Kura has undergone surgery on a syndesmosis injury and will miss an extended period of time.

His injury - suffered during the club's Round 14 win over the Gold Coast Titans - is offset by the return of Jack Gosiewski, who has been named to take his place on the interchange bench for the club's upcoming Round 16 clash with the Cronulla Sharks in Brisbane on Sunday afternoon.

While the Broncos have not confirmed a return timeline for the forward, AAP are reporting the injury is serious enough to see the prop facing a period of between six and eight weeks on the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The towering forward - one of the tallest players in the NRL - comes after just his second game of first-grade for the year, and fifth of his career, having debuted last year.

Gosiewski, who was a surprise in the Brisbane side early in the season but worked hard to retain his place, comes straight back in after recovering from an injury of his own, which has left him out for several weeks.

It's the only change for the Broncos this weekend, with both Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan expected to back up from Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series, to be played in Perth on Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

If either of the Origin stars are out, then Jaiyden Hunt and new recruit Ben Talty, who signed a train and trial deal this week from the North Sydney Bears at NSW Cup level, are the most likely replacements.